Deputy injured in crash while responding to chase in Oconee Co.

A deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a chase in Oconee Co. Thursday. (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County deputy has been injured in a crash that occurred while responding to a chase.

On Thursday morning, a deputy from the P.A.C.E. (Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement) team observed a blue hatchback style vehicle without a rear bumper disregard a stop sign at excessive speed at the intersection of Highway 24 at Bethel Church Road and Snow Creek Road.

The deputy also observed the same vehicle pass on a double yellow line.

The deputy observed the vehicle turn into Coneross Point and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle came back out of Coneross Point, passed the deputy, and the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The deputy informed dispatch that a pursuit was in progress.

The pursuit made its way towards the Tokeena Crossroads area, eventually making its way down Deer Knoll Drive off of Highway 59, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle being pursued went into a ditch and came back out onto the roadway. The chase ended and the driver of the vehicle was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Additional deputies responded to assist the deputy who was involved in the chase. One of the responding deputies struck a tree with their patrol vehicle, deputies said.

The deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to investigate the accident involving the deputy.

At this time, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the deputy’s name who was involved in the accident, nor his condition at this time, due to health privacy and safety concerns.

The driver of the vehicle being pursued was transported, upon request, to the hospital for treatment.

The driver’s name will be released after the subject is booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

His condition will not be released as well due to health privacy concerns.