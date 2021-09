OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Clemson Boulevard near Keowee Trail at about 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

They say the deputy was responding to a call for service. The deputy is being transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.