ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash in Anderson County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happen on Highway 28 Bypass. The Anderson County Dispatch said it happen around 3:38 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there were two vehicles involved and two injured people.

The deputy is okay and will be checked on as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said. SCHP will be conducting the investigation of this incident.