Deputy involved in wreck in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was involved in a crash along Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30pm on East Blackstock Road near John B White Sr. Boulevard.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash and did not have any other details to release at this time.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing any information until an internal review is completed.