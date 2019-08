BELTON, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a reported deputy-involved shooting near Belton.

The shooting happened on Simpson Road.

Sources tell 7 News that deputies were at the scene serving a warrant and shots were fired.

EMS was requested to the scene for a suspect who was “down.”

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

7 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.