Deputy killed after hit by vehicle while responding to crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Georgia State Patrol officials said a Franklin County deputy died after he was hit by a vehicle while responding to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Sunday night.

According to a news release, the deputy was responding to the crash near mile marker 164 at around 7 p.m.

When he arrived on-scene, the deputy started assisting the people inside the vehicle.

While the deputy was helping out that vehicle, a 2018 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on I-85, lost control, went off the road and went into the median.

The Honda hit the deputy, who was out of his vehicle.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the deputy — Deputy William Garner, 53, sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of Honda Accord was identified as Abdulhafiz Abdullahi, 21, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and officials said they were not injured in the crash.

Abdullahi was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle. GSP said other charges are pending.

GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.