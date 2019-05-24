Deputy shoots, kills dog attacking person on E. River St. in Anderson Co.

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office officials said a dog was shot after it charged a deputy Friday morning.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, a deputy was headed to the courthouse and saw a person being attacked by a dog on East River Street.

Foster said the deputy was initially able to scare the dog away from the person for a moment, but the dog then returned and tried to attack the deputy and the person.

The deputy then shot and killed the dog.

The person initially attacked received non life-threatening injuries.

EMS crews responded to the scene to treat injuries following the attack. Forensic investigators and Anderson Police Department officers also responded to the scene.