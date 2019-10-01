Deputy vehicle involved in crash with motorcycle in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of their deputies was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pete Hollis Boulevard and Mulberry Street.

The deputy was reportedly responding with lights and sirens to another deputy requesting back up.

According to the release, the deputy collided with a motorcycle near that intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and the deputies in the patrol vehicle were reportedly okay.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

