Clemson All-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers after making a first down catch in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA/AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program.

A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick’s status on Sunday. Kendrick is a 6-foot senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, who missed games last season due to discipline issues.

He has been projected as a high-round NFL draft pick but said in January he would return to Clemson for another season. Kendrick was a starter the past two seasons and was expected to start again this fall.

He was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback last season.