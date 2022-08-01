CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSPA) – Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The ruling, made by Judge Sue L. Robinson, was reported early Monday and comes after the disciplinary officer, jointly appointed by the NFL and the league’s player’s association, heard the case in early July.

Watson was sued in civil court for a variety of sexual misconduct allegations made by 25 women. He has since settled 24 of those civil suits.

With the suspension, Watson would be able to return to action on October 23 for the Browns’ road game at Baltimore. He was traded to Cleveland this offseason after spending his first five seasons in Houston.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported there were no additional fines levied against Watson and the NFL, which was seeking a year-long suspension, has three days to file an appeal.