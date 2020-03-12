Despite COVID-19 concerns, local senior centers continue activities

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) — Despite a growing number of cases of COVID-19 nationwide, planned activities at local senior centers are continuing on a normal schedule.

Attendees of a ‘Family Feud’ game Thursday at the community center in Boiling Springs told 7News they don’t see cause for concern over the virus yet.

“I think that it’s really overblown,” Barbara Gooden said. “If you use common sense and just patiently wait, [coronavirus] is going to pass.”

Gooden and other attendees stressed they are using common sense and good hand-washing to stay safe.

Spartanburg County, which provides senior activities (among others) at six different locations has started providing extra hand sanitizer at events and reports no drop in attendance.

The county currently plans to keep programs for seniors — who are at a greater risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC — running, due in part to the low current threat of the disease within the county.

“At this point we are just taking things on a day-to-day basis and we are taking the advice of local medical professionals,” said Kristen Guilfoos, the marketing manager for Spartanburg County’s parks. “If and when that need arises, we may make a change, but as of now we are continuing activities as normal, just being a little extra cautious.”

The seniors who spoke to 7News said are happy programs are continuing as normal.