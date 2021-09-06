Despite holiday weekend, Upstate COVID testing sites staying busy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A major increase in people getting tested for COVID in the Upstate. That’s what medical professionals told us they’re seeing, even during the holiday weekend and they’re expecting that to continue for days to come.

Truck after truck pulled into a Greenville COVID testing site Monday afternoon. People working there told us two hours before they closed, they already saw 185 people get tested.

The people administering these tests told us they were surprised about a holiday weekend bringing in so many drivers.

WSPA 7 News: “How many people did you see each day over the weekend?”

“Around 350 to 400 people on average,” said Jaleel Miller who works at an Upstate COVID testing site.

Across county lines though, people like James Agnew spent part of the holiday trying to track down one of those open sites closer to him in Spartanburg County.

“I’m looking for the version of the test where you don’t have to do the actual, they jam something up your nose,” Wellford Resident, James Agnew told 7 News.

But his search continues. The site we found he and other drivers at was closed for the holiday.

The rush comes as medical professionals urge Labor Day travelers to get tested, especially if they’re unvaccinated.

Agnew had his own reasoning for getting tested.

“My son plays football and I coach little league, it’s mandatory we have a negative test before we can come back and participate,” Agnew told us.

A lot more options for COVID testing sites in the Upstate will be opening back up Tuesday following the holiday.

A reminder, you can find open testing sites near you on SCDHEC’s website here: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations