Despite low marks, some students succeeding in cyber school

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) - Some Upstate families are leaving traditional classrooms and entering virtual school.

Officals at the Cyber Academy of South Carolina said the virtual public school has seen 40% growth in enrollments over the last year.

Despite state report cards showing low marks for the school last year, the Suttle family in Gray Court said they are seeing success after realizing their children were not doing well in a traditional classroom.

Two years ago, Lisa Suttle enrolled her son and daughter in public cyber school.

She said Konner has a learning disability and ADHD and was struggling in a classroom setting and Alanna was being bullied.

Now the 4th grader and 6th graders are learning at home at their own pace from certified teachers online.

Suttle said she's been pleased with the change of pace.

"Konner soared. He got straight A's. He got praises from teachers" said Suttle.

"I'm happy. I can't believe it," said Konner.

Konner was inducted into Cyber Academy's National Beta Club where he won a first place award at the state competition.

He also was named "Student of the Year" for all elementary students in the "K-12 Program.

Cyber Academy is publicly-funded so that means families can access extra curricular activites throught their local "brick and mortar" schools.

