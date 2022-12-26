Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a possible medical emergency call for service in the 2200 block of Rexford Road.

A man suffering gunshot wounds was located on the scene. Medic responded and transported him to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officers located a person of interest at the scene and they were taken into custody. Right now, officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.