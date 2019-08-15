Detectives investigating string of burglaries at mobile stores in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg city and county investigators say there’s been a recent string of burglaries at several mobile stores.

Kimberly Bocanegra says Monday morning she went to open Cricket Wireless on Asheville Highway.

“And when I pulled up I saw that the door was completely shattered,” she said.

Bocanegra immediately called 911.

When Spartanburg County deputies arrived, she learned the store had been burglarized sometime Sunday night.

“I was shocked,” Bocanegra told 7News. “I was like what’s going on.”

Bocanegra says the alarm never went off, but the security cameras caught the crime on video.

Surveillance footage shows 4 suspects throw a large object at the glass door and head straight for the register in the back. However, Bocanegra says the register was empty.

“That’s why they didn’t take anything major [or] like valuable,” she said.

Cricket Wireless is not the latest store to be robbed.

On Tuesday, detectives say someone broke into the Everything Mobile and Computer store on E. Main Street.

In July, police say it happened at the Boost Mobile, on Blackstock Road, and Metro PCS, on Main Street. Investigators say more than $800 dollars in cash and merchandise was taken from Boost Mobile.

Detectives aren’t connecting the crimes, but say the method is the same.

“Three guys threw a brick through the front door [and] shattered the glass,” said Metro PCS Customer Service Representative Tyler Hicks. “They ran in and tried to check the drawers and stuff.”

The mobile store employees tell 7News they are on high alert, wondering which store will be hit next.

“It’s happened a couple of time. It’s happened to our neighbors and it was only a matter of time before it happened to us,” said Bocanegra.

If you recognize any of the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.