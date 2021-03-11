Detention officer fired, charged with domestic violence in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County detention officer is now in custody at his own jail after he was charged with domestic violence.

7 News spoke with the sheriff about the arrest.

“It’s just so frustrating because we are supposed to be better than that,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “But I need people to understand that we are still people, and people make bad choices. And that’s all this was: a really bad, dumb choice.”

That was Sheriff Chuck Wright’s reaction when he learned one of his employees, 26-year-old detention officer Brandon Chase Johnson, was involved in a domestic violence incident that reportedly happened on December 23, 2020.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnson is accused of pushing the victim, grabbing her arms and wrists, and punching her in the head.

“I know you’re going to hear people say, ‘Well, that happens all the time.’ Well, if it does, let me know! If I have to fire a bunch of people and start all over again, that’s what we’re going to do, because we are not tolerating that mess,” Sheriff Wright said.

Sheriff Wright told 7 News that, when his department got word of the incident, they immediately called in SLED to investigate.

“We don’t hide any of that stuff. We’re not going to cover that up,” he said. “I expect them to be the best people they can be and certainly not break the law.”

This comes just two days after we reported that four officers in neighboring Cherokee County were also being investigated by SLED.

“It hurts. It doesn’t matter if it’s our department or another department. We want to make sure those things quit,” Sheriff Wright said.

Johnson was fired on Wednesday. He was booked into the detention center where he used to work on the same day, charged with third-degree domestic violence.

“I just want you to pray for Brandon and his family, that they can get this worked out,” Sheriff Wright said. “His law enforcement career is over here.”

Sheriff Wright told 7 News that they were already short-staffed at the jail and said he now needs to hire some new officers.

“We start you out at a pretty good salary, and I’m looking for good people who obviously won’t do that,” he said.

The sheriff also has a message for the community.

“Domestic violence is never accepted, never tolerated; so, if you’re a victim of this or know somebody who is, reach out to us. We want to help you,” he said.

According to SLED, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

This isn’t the first case of its kind in Spartanburg County. Back in 2019, two Spartanburg County detention officers and two deputies were arrested on domestic violence charges in the span of six months.