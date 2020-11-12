Developer looking to hire veterans to help build environmentally sustainable tiny home

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- The developer of a community of dozens of tiny homes in Travelers Rest is trying to start a new business making sustainable ones, and he wants to help veterans in the process.

Tiny homes are houses that are less than 400 square feet.

The Creek Walk Tiny Home Community is home to more than 40 people. The first resident moved in last year. Justin Draplin is the developer of the neighborhood, and he wants to take his business to the next level.

“We are building a net positive tiny home, and it is the first one in the country that is putting together the specific technologies that we are putting together to build a home,” Draplin said.

“Net positive” means the home generates more electricity than it uses. The plan is to use new technology to keep it insulated and a solar roof to generate power.

The cutting edge design requires new skills, and Draplin hopes veterans will be the ones to help implement it.

“The men and women that have served in the military you know, have huge life lessons to bring to a job, as well as discipline and just getting the job done,” he said.

He plans to start with hiring a handful of veternas to help build the first one sustainable home and then expand, eventually into a manufacturing plant.

“No matter what, they want our country free from outside influences. Free from fear of outside influence, and I just think they’re not taken care of enough,” Draplin said. “I think everybody thinks that, but I’m in a unique position…I can actually do something about it.”

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, vets make up 11 percent of the homeless population. In addition to jobs, Draplin is offering what he has to help those who need help getting back on their feet.

“For a candidate that’s looking for help in that next step in their career, if living on site, while we’re building the tiny home is helpful for them, then it’s definitely something we can help them with,” he said.

Those interested in applying can contact the Creek Walk Tiny Home Community.