Update: 1 hurt in shooting at Denny’s in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – (UPDATE) The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said they reported to a shooting early Saturday morning at a Denny’s in Spartanburg on Reidville road.

According to Deputies, the incident involved groups of people who were gathered at the restaurant.

No word on what led to shooting, but deputies said one person was shot and is expected to be okay.

(6:64 a.m.) – A heavy deputies presence was reported at the Denny’s located on Reidville road in Spartanburg County Saturday morning.

Dispatch said they received a call about an unknown situation around 4:30 a.m.

7 news crews on the scene reported seeing forensic investigators taking pictures of the scene.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office, and will bring you the latest as we learn more.