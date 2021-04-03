Update: 1 hurt in shooting at Denny’s in Spartanburg

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – (UPDATE) The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said they reported to a shooting early Saturday morning at a Denny’s in Spartanburg on Reidville road.

According to Deputies, the incident involved groups of people who were gathered at the restaurant.

No word on what led to shooting, but deputies said one person was shot and is expected to be okay.

(6:64 a.m.) – A heavy deputies presence was reported at the Denny’s located on Reidville road in Spartanburg County Saturday morning.

Dispatch said they received a call about an unknown situation around 4:30 a.m.

7 news crews on the scene reported seeing forensic investigators taking pictures of the scene.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office, and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store