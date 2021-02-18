Development proposed on 238 acres at old Union Bleachery mill north of Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY , S.C. (WSPA)- A developer wants to transform an abandoned mill a few miles north of downtown Greenville into a place to live, work, and play.

The old Union Bleachery mill has been abandoned for nearly two decades, and the Environmental Protection Agency reports the manufacturing operations on-site have contaminated soil, surface water, and groundwater.



When Alvin Ward moved to the adjacent neighborhood 63 years ago, the mill supported him and his neighbors.

“I worked from 1953 to 1966 at Union Bleachery in the dye house,” he said.

According to the EPA, the mill was used for various manufacturing operations for a century until a fire in 2003. Now, a Florida-based developer wants to bring 238 acres onsite site back to life, proposing townhouses, shops, and restaurants, as well as public green space and an extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

“We really do see this as a live, work, play, shop kind of location,” said developer Dean Warhaft.

Warhaft said the site’s size and location, just about ten minutes north of downtown Greenville, has a lot of potential.

But environmental concerns complicate the plan.

“We’ve been working extensively with both the EPA and DHEC for the better part of a year now,” Warhaft said.

According to the EPA, mill operations have contaminated soil and groundwater on the property. The EPA made the site a priority in 2011. Since then, the agency reports, some of parts of the property have been cleaned up and don’t pose a threat, but some areas still need remediation.

Ward said he’s never seen signs of an environmental problem.

“If it’s so polluted, how in the world do people live as long as they do up here on this mill village? They lived in their ’90s, and some of them was 100 years old,” he said.

The developer said they’re hoping to get clearance to start working towards developing 150 acres at the site later this year. He said the development of that portion of land could take five to seven years.

Ward said he hopes he gets to see the work begin.

“I will hope and pray someday that it will come back and it’ll be cleaned up…and people will be living around here and enjoying life as I have in my lifetime,” he said.

The EPA reports that to the agency’s knowledge, contaminated groundwater has not affected drinking water.