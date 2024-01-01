SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the end of 2023 approaches, Spartanburg County is looking ahead to the new year. With so many new projects in the works, they’re expecting the community to reap the rewards very soon.

“You better take a picture now of downtown Spartanburg and all of Spartanburg County because it will not look the same 12 months from today,” said David Britt, Spartanburg County Council.

Despite the financial challenges felt across the nation, Spartanburg leaders said their lengthy list of projects is only growing. Many of which are getting residents excited.

But goals like finishing the planetarium, or the new trails and trail extensions by next year, could not happen without what Britt calls a crucial change of events.

“The mission was to get top companies to come here, and we’ve been successful,” said Britt. “In the last 5 years, just over the last three years, we have had over $8 billion invested in Spartanburg County and over 8,000 new jobs. People may say how does that help me, well let me tell you how it helps you, industrial and manufacturing jobs drive residential.”

And residential and housing drives retail and commercial, which is what has most people excited.

“I’m pretty excited about the baseball stadium coming, I think it’ll be really good for downtown and I think it’ll spur other businesses to come along and open up shop here,” said Ben Smith, a Spartanburg resident.

While the stadium is expected to open in 2025, residents like Smith are looking forward to watching the progress. So are neighboring communities, as Spartanburg’s growth and success will likely bleed over into the rest of the upstate.

“I call Spartanburg County the job center not only in the Upstate, but all of South Carolina, and our neighboring states, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, people recognize us and the success that we’ve had, and it’s going to bridge us through this difficult 24,” said Britt.