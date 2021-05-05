DEW needs documentation from 30,000 South Carolinians

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–An important piece of documentation is due to the Department of Employment and Workforce on Wednesday by midnight. and 30,000 South Carolinians haven’t filed yet. It’s something the DEW has been asking for for the past 90 days.

“Depending on which bucket they fall into they do have to show proof in a document form of that employment,” Heather Biance with the DEW said.

The agency needs federally required documentation of your work status before unemployment benefits.

“Basically what happened or proof of employment prior to your job loss, whatever that looked like,” Biance said.

Here’s who needs to pay attention, anyone who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA benefits since December 27, 2020 regardless of how long you collected those benefits.

“This is not just people currently receiving PUA benefits, but folks who did receive PUA benefits,” Biance said.

Depending on your status, certain documents you may already have will meet the requirement.

“That could be your W-2, if you are self employed that could be a business license, it could be a state or federal tax return, and if your planned employment that would be an offer letter on letter head from the company,” Biance said.

DEW Document Requirements

The easiest way to get your documents to DEW is to upload them through the online portal, and the deadline is Wednesday at midnight.

“We are federally required to turn off benefits if someone does not upload this document by midnight tonight,” Biance said.

That can take effect as early as next Monday. But the impact can be even greater than just current benefits being stopped.

“They would have to pay back benefits to DEW for any amount of money they’ve received on PUA since December 27, 2020,” Biance said.

That’s why the DEW has been working to notify those who fall under this requirement which was not previously required.

“We were trying to streamline the process so we could get benefits to people who needed it as fast as possible,” Biance said.

This is a federally mandated process to help cut down on fraudulent claims and is happening all across the country.

“Which means PUA claimants all across the nation will have to comply with this,” Biance said.