DHEC: 113 new cases of COVID-19, one death in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 113 new cases of COVID-19, and one additional death on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.

The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Launches New COVID-19 Mobile Testing Clinics

DHEC is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state. The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. Among the new mobile testing sites scheduled for this week include several in Charleston County, as well as Clarendon, Florence, Lee, and Saluda counties. Additional sites will continue to be added.

In addition, DHEC has launched a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage to share information about upcoming testing events. Mobile testing clinics will be updated to the agency’s new page once confirmed.