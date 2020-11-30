DHEC: 1,174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 27 deaths related to virus

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials reported there are 1,174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 27 virus related deaths.

According to a DHEC news release, there were also 13 probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 probable death.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is now 203,659, with a total number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 4,077.

According to the release, 2,707,337 people have been tested for COVID-19 in SC.

To find a location to get test for COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

To see facility reports for private, public and charter schools, click here.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, click here.

