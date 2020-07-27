DHEC: 1,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,226 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now 82,071 total confirmed cases and 1,452 confirmed deaths statewide. DHEC also reported 3 new probable cases, bringing the total probable cases to 346.

14 of the deaths were elderly residents, including four in Florence County, two in Anderson County, two in Darlington County, and one each in Calhoun, Dorchester, Horry, Jasper County, Lexington and Pickens counties. The three additionally deaths were in middle-aged residents, one each in Chester, Colleton and Darlington counties.

DHEC also reported the first hospital reporting data using the new federally mandated TeleTracking system. The agency said at least one hospital did have an issue reporting data with the new system which should be corrected by Friday.

A total of 711,726 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday was 14.6 percent.

New cases by county: