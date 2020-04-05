DHEC: 132 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday its updated numbers regarding COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 2,049 and 44 deaths in the state.

DHEC reported 132 new cases and 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus on Sunday. Three individuals were elderly, two of which had underlying conditions. The fourth individual was middle-aged and had underlying health conditions. The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.

According to a news release from DHEC, as of April 4, the department’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 7,571 tests resulting in 876 positive cases and 6,695 negative cases. With the additional numbers from private lab tests, there have been a total of 18,930 tests performed in the state.

In terms of hospital bed capacity, DHEC reports that 5,917 beds are available while 6,283 are currently being utilized, a 51.5% rate statewide. South Carolina has seen a decrease in hospital bed utilization by 6.8% since March 23.