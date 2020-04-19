1  of  16
DHEC: 136 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control announced one additional death and 136 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Sunday.

This brings the total number of deaths to 120, and total number of positive cases to 4,377.

The new cases by county are outlined below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillion (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)

As of April 19, the DHEC Publi Health Lab has conducted 12,080 tests resulting 1,489 positive and 10, 591 negative cases. A total of 40, 480 tests have been performed in the state including private lab testing.

Currently 5,356 hospital beds are available and 5,971 are utilized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

