DHEC: 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 18 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 1,540 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 18 new deaths related to the virus.

According to a DHEC news release, there were also 29 probable cases of the virus.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 275,285 and 4,782 total deaths.

The total number of probable cases is 22,765 and 391 probable deaths.

