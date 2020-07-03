Live Now
DHEC: 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 related deaths

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 deaths related to the virus.

According to a DHEC news release, there are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC said the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now totals 41,413, with 119 probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths is 787, with 6 probable deaths.

According to the release, six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens and Marion. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Kershaw counties, as well as two deaths in young adults from Greenville and Kershaw counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are:

  • Aiken- 1
  • Anderson – 65
  • Bamberg – 6
  • Barnwell – 1
  • Beaufort – 54
  • Berkeley – 77
  • Calhoun – 3
  • Charleston – 267
  • Cherokee – 4
  • Chester – 14
  • Chesterfield – 9
  • Clarendon – 11
  • Colleton – 7
  • Darlington – 3
  • Dillon – 5
  • Dorchester – 69
  • Edgefield – 2
  • Fairfield – 1
  • Florence – 23
  • Georgetown – 43
  • Greenville – 128
  • Greenwood – 1
  • Hampton – 4
  • Horry – 237
  • Jasper – 27
  • Kershaw – 15
  • Lancaster – 13
  • Laurens – 23
  • Lee – 5
  • Lexington – 44
  • Marion – 18
  • Marlboro – 1
  • Newberry – 16
  • Oconee – 15
  • Orangeburg – 19
  • Pickens – 25
  • Richland – 95
  • Saluda – 4
  • Spartanburg – 30
  • Sumter – 43
  • Union – 3
  • Williamsburg – 7
  • York – 104

DHEC officials said as of Thursday, a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in the state.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

If you need to get tested, you can visit one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

