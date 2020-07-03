DHEC: 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 related deaths

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 deaths related to the virus.

According to a DHEC news release, there are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC said the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now totals 41,413, with 119 probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths is 787, with 6 probable deaths.

According to the release, six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens and Marion. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Kershaw counties, as well as two deaths in young adults from Greenville and Kershaw counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are:

Aiken- 1

Anderson – 65

Bamberg – 6

Barnwell – 1

Beaufort – 54

Berkeley – 77

Calhoun – 3

Charleston – 267

Cherokee – 4

Chester – 14

Chesterfield – 9

Clarendon – 11

Colleton – 7

Darlington – 3

Dillon – 5

Dorchester – 69

Edgefield – 2

Fairfield – 1

Florence – 23

Georgetown – 43

Greenville – 128

Greenwood – 1

Hampton – 4

Horry – 237

Jasper – 27

Kershaw – 15

Lancaster – 13

Laurens – 23

Lee – 5

Lexington – 44

Marion – 18

Marlboro – 1

Newberry – 16

Oconee – 15

Orangeburg – 19

Pickens – 25

Richland – 95

Saluda – 4

Spartanburg – 30

Sumter – 43

Union – 3

Williamsburg – 7

York – 104

DHEC officials said as of Thursday, a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in the state.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

If you need to get tested, you can visit one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.