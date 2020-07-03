DHEC: 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 related deaths

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 deaths related to the virus.
According to a DHEC news release, there are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC said the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now totals 41,413, with 119 probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths is 787, with 6 probable deaths.
According to the release, six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens and Marion. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Kershaw counties, as well as two deaths in young adults from Greenville and Kershaw counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are:
- Aiken- 1
- Anderson – 65
- Bamberg – 6
- Barnwell – 1
- Beaufort – 54
- Berkeley – 77
- Calhoun – 3
- Charleston – 267
- Cherokee – 4
- Chester – 14
- Chesterfield – 9
- Clarendon – 11
- Colleton – 7
- Darlington – 3
- Dillon – 5
- Dorchester – 69
- Edgefield – 2
- Fairfield – 1
- Florence – 23
- Georgetown – 43
- Greenville – 128
- Greenwood – 1
- Hampton – 4
- Horry – 237
- Jasper – 27
- Kershaw – 15
- Lancaster – 13
- Laurens – 23
- Lee – 5
- Lexington – 44
- Marion – 18
- Marlboro – 1
- Newberry – 16
- Oconee – 15
- Orangeburg – 19
- Pickens – 25
- Richland – 95
- Saluda – 4
- Spartanburg – 30
- Sumter – 43
- Union – 3
- Williamsburg – 7
- York – 104
DHEC officials said as of Thursday, a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in the state.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
If you need to get tested, you can visit one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.