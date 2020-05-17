DHEC: 163 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)

7,471 tests were performed in the state on Saturday, with 2.2% being positive.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saluda Primary School, partnership with Emanuel Clinic, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

May 20: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Calhoun Falls Family Practice, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 535 Jackson St, Calhoun Falls

May 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 21: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 151 Crestwood Dr., Salem

May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 29: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fair Oak Youth Center, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 150 School House Rd., Westminster

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

June 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ware Shoals High School, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 26,095 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,072 were positive and 23,023 were negative. A total of 127,802 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.