DHEC: 168 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday that there are 168 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths in the state.

The latest updates bring the total number of cases in the state to 7,531, and 330 deaths.

Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.

As of May 8, the DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 2,337 tests for COVID-19 resulting in 2,664 positive and 17,673 negative cases. Combined with private labs, 80,963 tests have been conducted across the state.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.