DHEC: 2 more deaths, 121 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolia Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday there were more two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 15 in the state.
According to a news release from DHEC, both individuals were elderly and had underlying health conditions.
The total number of positive cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina is now 660 spanning across 44 counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 3 cases
- Greenville County: 6 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 4 cases
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 3 cases
- Richland County: 16 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 14 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 13 cases
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.