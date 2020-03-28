DHEC: 2 more deaths, 121 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolia Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday there were more two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 15 in the state.

According to a news release from DHEC, both individuals were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

The total number of positive cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina is now 660 spanning across 44 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 3 cases

Greenville County: 6 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 4 cases

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 5 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 3 cases

Richland County: 16 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 14 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 13 cases

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.