DHEC: 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 39 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said there are 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 39 new deaths.

According to a news release, there were also 136 new probable cases of the virus and 4 probable deaths reported.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is now 243,583 and 4,484 deaths related to the virus.

There is also a total 19,191 probable cases of COVID-19 and 359 probable deaths.

To find a test near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest or visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on the virus.