DHEC: 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 39 deaths

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said there are 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 39 new deaths.

According to a news release, there were also 136 new probable cases of the virus and 4 probable deaths reported.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is now 243,583 and 4,484 deaths related to the virus.

There is also a total 19,191 probable cases of COVID-19 and 359 probable deaths.

To find a test near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest or visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories