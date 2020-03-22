DHEC: 22 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed Sunday that it’s investigating 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total to 195.

According to a news release from DHEC, there are now 195 positive cases of the coronavirus spanning 33 counties in South Carolina.

A list of the new cases announced by DHEC can be seen below

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Greenville County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 2 cases

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Richland County: 3 cases

York County: 2 cases

DHEC issued the following statement in regards to precautions South Carolina residents can take:

“In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:

Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic

If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Don’t share personal items

Clean frequently touched surfaces

Set up a separate room for sick household members

Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by: