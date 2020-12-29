DHEC: 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 22 deaths

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths related to the virus.

According to a DHEC news release, there were also 52 probable cases of the virus reported, as well as 3 probable deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 277,563, with 4,804 deaths.

The total number of probable cases is 23,039 and there are 394 probable deaths.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

