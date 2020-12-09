DHEC: 2,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths related to virus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 2,129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 26 deaths related to the virus.

According to a DHEC news release, the number of new probable cases is 71 and the new probable deaths is 1.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is 223,140 and total confirmed deaths related to the virus is 4,280.

The total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state is 16,304 and the total probable deaths is 332.

According to the release, 2,941,385 tests have been performed in South Carolina.

There are currently 308 testing opportunities available statewide. To find out the closest testing center near you, click here.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.