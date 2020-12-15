DHEC: 2,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths related to the virus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 2,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

According to a news release, there were also 19 new probable cases of the virus, as well as 1 new probable death.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 239,119, with 4,402 confirmed deaths. The probable cases of the virus is now 18,201 and probable deaths is 354.

According to DHEC, the state is still receiving doses of its initial allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine from the government, with three health care facilities receiving their doses on Monday and 12 additional facilities being delivered direct allocations on Tuesday.

South Carolina health care facilities are starting to vaccinate essential front-line medical workers.

“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”

According to DHEC’s release, the state is expected to receive approximately 43,000 initial doses by Wednesday, Dec. 16, with South Carolina expected to receive 200,000 to 300,000 by the end of the year.

DHEC said South Carolinians will be notified when the vaccine is available to them and will give regular updates related to the vaccine.

For more information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.