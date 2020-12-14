DHEC: 2,364 new confirmed cases, 11 deaths related to COVID-19

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted:
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced there are 2,364 new confirmed cases and 11 new deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a news release, there were also 14 new probable cases of the virus, and 1 new probable death.

DHEC said the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 236,785 in the state, with a total of 4,398 confirmed deaths.

The total number of probable cases is 17,991, with 353 probable deaths.

According to the release, 3,126,016 tests have been performed in South Carolina.

To find a COVID-19 test near you, click here.

For more information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

