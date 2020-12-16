DHEC: 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 42 new deaths

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, as well as 42 new deaths related to the virus.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 241,471, with 4,444 confirmed deaths.

DHEC officials said South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of Wednesday, which reportedly completes the state’s first allocation of the vaccine.

According to the release, 15 public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers are still being vaccinated.

DHEC said states will receive additional allocations of the vaccine each week, and the state expects its next doses to arrive early next week.

By the end of the year, South Carolina will receive between 200,000 to 300,000 total doses.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (11,786) was 20.6 percent.

1,046 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 261 of those patients are in the ICU with 111 on a ventilator.

For more information on the vaccine, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts or visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories