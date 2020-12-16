DHEC: 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, 42 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, as well as 42 new deaths related to the virus.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 241,471, with 4,444 confirmed deaths.

DHEC officials said South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of Wednesday, which reportedly completes the state’s first allocation of the vaccine.

According to the release, 15 public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers are still being vaccinated.

DHEC said states will receive additional allocations of the vaccine each week, and the state expects its next doses to arrive early next week.

By the end of the year, South Carolina will receive between 200,000 to 300,000 total doses.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (11,786) was 20.6 percent.

1,046 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 261 of those patients are in the ICU with 111 on a ventilator.

For more information on the vaccine, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts or visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.