DHEC: 248 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 248 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths in the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.

Five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Marion (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5)

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 22, a total of 163,818 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

There are 62 mobile testing clinics throughout the state. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

To find one of the 145 permanent testing sites near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,464 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,834 are in use, which is a 66.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,834 inpatient beds currently used, 430 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.