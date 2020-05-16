DHEC: 276 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 276 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).

Yesterday there were 10,715 tests performed statewide, with 2.6 percent testing positve.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Friday, there were 11 testing events across the state. DHEC partnered with Kroger Health and Carolina Health Centers to host testing events at the state fairgrounds and Ridgespring Civic Center where 402 residents were tested. DHEC also returned to Christopher Towers and tested an additional 60 elderly residents. Currently, there are 52 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 24,937 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,010 were positive and 21,927 were negative. A total of 120,331 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.