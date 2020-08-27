DHEC: 424 new confirmed cases, 42 additional deaths related to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 42 confirmed deaths.

According to the release, there were also 42 new probable cases and 14 new probable deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is 113,107 with 2,494 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday was 8.1 percent.

DHEC officials said as of Wednesday 980,834 total tests had been conducted in the state.

1,006 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 262 of those patients are in the ICU with 144 on a ventilator.

New cases by county: