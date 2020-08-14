DHEC announces 1,015 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,015 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.

As of Thursday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0%.

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.