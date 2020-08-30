DHEC announces 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced on Sunday 1,019 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 11 additional confirmed deaths and zero new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697, probable cases to 1,627, confirmed deaths to 2,574, and 135 probable deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,006,606 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,730 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.5%.

On Aug. 11, DHEC unveiled a new county-level online resource that provides detailed county-level data and a localized look at the impacts of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Because the county-level dashboard consolidates so many different data sets into one online resource, in order to avoid confusion and reduce the production of duplicated information on Aug. 28, the agency began referring the public to the county-level dashboard for data sets such as cases by ZIP code, percent positive statewide and for each county, demographic data, and chronic health conditions information.

No data or information that had previously been provided is being taken away or reduced. The same information – and more – is available on the county-level dashboard.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

DHEC says as new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.