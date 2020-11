A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced 1,066 new coronavirus cases and 13 probable cases, with 9 deaths and 1 probable death in South Carolina.

This brings the total case number to 193,787 with 12,508 probable cases, with 3,982 confirmed deaths and 301 probable deaths.

8,394 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

There is a 12.7% percent positive rate.

809 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 201 in the ICU and 93 on ventilators.