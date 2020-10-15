DHEC announces 1,072 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,072 new confirmed cases and 95 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 11 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869, probable cases to 6,237, confirmed deaths to 3,400, and 207 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,697,156 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,459 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.7%.

762 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 204 in the ICU and 94 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.