DHEC announces 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,110 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 91,257 probable cases to 531, confirmed deaths to 1,709, and 68 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, a total of 777,287 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 7,306 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.2%.

DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients. We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.



• ICU beds: 1,444 total; 320 available; 1,124 in use (77.84% utilization rate)

• COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,427; 365 in ICU; 230 ventilated