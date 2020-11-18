DHEC announces 1,226 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,226 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 94 probable cases, with 22 new confirmed deaths and 4 probable deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187,774 and the number of probable cases to 11,673, with 3,906 confirmed deaths and 276 probable deaths in the state. 7,233 individual test results were reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests).

There is a 17.0% percent positive rate.

830 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 219 in the ICU and 105 on ventilators.