DHEC announces 1,250 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Ssaturday 1,250 new confirmed cases and 34 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, probable cases to 1,588, confirmed deaths to 2,563, and 135 probable deaths.

As of yesterday, a total of 999,070 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,087 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.

On Aug. 11, DHEC unveiled a new county-level online resource that provides detailed county-level data and a localized look at the impacts of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Because the county-level dashboard consolidates so many different data sets into one online resource, in order to avoid confusion and reduce the production of duplicated information, yesterday the agency began referring the public to the county-level dashboard for data sets such as cases by ZIP code, percent positive statewide and for each county, demographic data, and chronic health conditions information.

No data or information that had previously been provided is being taken away or reduced. The same information – and more – is available on the county-level dashboard.