DHEC announces 1,281 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,281 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 7 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, probable cases to 7,535, confirmed deaths to 3,567, and 235 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,880,529 tests have been conducted in the state.

725 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, with 206 in the ICU and 95 on ventilators.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.