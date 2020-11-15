DHEC announces 1,339 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,339 new coronavirus cases, 10 new probable cases and 2 additional deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the total case number to 184,360 in the state, with 11,147 probable cases. There have been 3,846 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths.

8,694 individual test results were reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests.) There is a 15.4% percent positive rate.

752 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 192 in the ICU and 86 on ventilators.

